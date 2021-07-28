UAE: 57,730 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Several private hospitals in Dubai have started offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The UAE has administered 57,730 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 168.30 per 100 people.
Several private hospitals in Dubai have started offering first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine that is said to be over 90 per cent effective against various strains of the virus, including the Delta variant.
Residents can now pre-register and receive their free Pfizer jabs at any government or private hospitals that are offering the vaccine.
According to The Economist, the top five accepted vaccines around the world are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Moderna.
All five have been approved for emergency use in the UAE.
Meanwhile, US authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommended all students, teachers and staff at schools wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not.
The #UAE has administered 16,645,208 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 28, 2021
Official data released on Wednesday, July 28, said 57,730 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 168.30 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/Mf10mV2HgQ
