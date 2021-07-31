UAE: 56,887 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Two leading obstetricians’ groups on Friday recommended Covid-19 shots for all pregnant women.

The UAE has administered 56,887 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 169.82 per 100 people.

Two leading obstetricians’ groups on Friday recommended Covid-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders to international tourists from August 1, 2021. Tourism visa holders who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter the country from August 1, 2021 without the need to quarantine. Travellers will need to provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognised: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson.