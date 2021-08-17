UAE: 55,792 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centers have been opened up in Abu Dhabi for students aged 12 and above.
The UAE has administered 55,792 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 176.4 per 100 people.
Starting August 20, Covid vaccinations taken outside the UAE will be recognised, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on its website. The vaccines are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.
“You will need to register for ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval before you travel,” the airline said.
This came as Etihad posted updated guidelines for travellers to Abu Dhabi.
However, it was not immediately clear if this applies to travellers from certain countries, including India and Pakistan, from where travel is restricted.
Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centers have been opened up for students aged 12 and above, teachers and administrative staff in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, authorities have announced.
It is the latest initiative to facilitate a safe return to school for the new academic year which begins in September.
The new vaccination centres were rolled out in collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). It follows the recent success of Adek’s pop-up vaccination center at Yas Mall, where over 1,800 students were vaccinated.
The dedicated centers in the Green Hall at the Mina Zayed Vaccination Center in Abu Dhabi and Green Hall at Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain are open daily from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm until October 31.
Appointments are not required, though students below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
