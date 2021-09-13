UAE: 55,408 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The NCEMA and the ICA have announced permitting the return of fully vaccinated residents with WHO-approved vaccines.
The UAE has administered 55,408 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to per 192.08 100 people.
The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar will begin to administer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all high-risk individuals from September 15.
The booster dose will be given to those who had their second dose of the vaccine more than eight months ago.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in UAE have announced permitting return of fully vaccinated residents with World Health Organisation-approved vaccines - coming from previously restricted countries, starting from September 12, 2021.
The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement.
