UAE: 54,792 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The free Sinopharm booster is now available by walk-in at any of the 100+ vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has administered 54,792 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.81 million. This takes the rate of doses to 129.53 per 100 people.

Residents in Abu Dhabi who took the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at least six months ago are now eligible to receive booster shots.

The emirate’s Department of Health announced on Saturday that the free booster was available by walk-in at any of the 100+ vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.

The national vaccination programme has led to a steep decline in the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in the elderly and people suffering from chronic illness, medical experts said.

The UAE has been offering vaccine shots to the vulnerable groups on a priority basis. As per the latest official data, nearly 85 per cent of individuals aged 60 years and above have been vaccinated so far.

Governments are increasingly reopening their borders with those countries that have largely vaccinated their citizens. For its part, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been named the world’s busiest airport in May.

Data from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority showed international passenger traffic reaching 7.61 million during the first four months of 2021, including 1.87 million during the month of April.