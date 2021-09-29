UAE: 54,675 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE has administered 54,675 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 202.40 per 100 people.
Over 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Pfizer’s CEO said “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to US regulators for federal authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer said last week that its vaccine works for that age group and that it tested a much lower dose of the vaccine that’s already available for anyone 12 and older. The company said that after children aged 5 to 11 got their second dose during testing, they developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots.
