UAE: 52,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million.
The UAE has administered 52,837 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 171.77 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Walk-in Covid vaccination drive for kids starts
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting today, August 5.
A new safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.
The second dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.
The five vaccines approved for use in the UAE are Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sputnik V.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 52,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 Covid-19 cases, 1,463...
Nearly 67 million Covid PCR tests conducted in UAE. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flights: 10-day quarantine for Abu Dhabi,...
They must also take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Chaos at Philippines vaccine sites as...
Philippines President has threatened to arrest people who do not get... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flights: 10-day quarantine for Abu Dhabi,...
They must also take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 52,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'I came to Dubai on cargo ship, made a fortune...
'We owe our success to the support of the Emiratis’ READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Emergency drill at Jebel Ali Metro station ...
The drill will be held between 2am and 4.30am. READ MORE