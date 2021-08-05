UAE: 52,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million.

The UAE has administered 52,837 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 171.77 per 100 people.

Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda starting today, August 5.

A new safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.

The second dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.

The five vaccines approved for use in the UAE are Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sputnik V.