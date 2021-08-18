UAE: 52,433 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium will now be flying doctors and health experts who will ensure jabs are given where they are needed the most.
The UAE has administered 52,433 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 177.01 per 100 people.
From flying massive shipments of Covid-19 vaccines around the world, Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium will now be flying doctors and health experts who will ensure jabs are given where they are needed the most.
Hope Consortium launched an ‘in-country vaccination service programme’ that will support nations with limited resources; tackle vaccine wastage issues; and speed up global vaccination efforts.
So far, only 31.4 per cent of the world population have received at least one dose of a vaccine and just 23.6 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to figures on the ‘Our World in Data’ website.
Starting August 20, Covid vaccinations taken outside the UAE will be recognised, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on its website. The vaccines are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.
