UAE: 51,073 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's vaccines highly effective against the Delta coronavirus variant, a study found.

The UAE has administered 51,073 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 166.7 per 100 people.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has adopted a new Covid safety protocol that restricts the entry of unvaccinated people to its centres.

As on Sunday, August 1, non-staff members will need to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to gain entry to the ICA centres. Unvaccinated customers would need to furnish a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued no more than 48 hours prior.

Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds, paving the way for it to become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the bloc.

The use of the vaccine, branded Spikevax, will be the same in adolescents as in people above 18 years, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding the vaccine produced a comparable antibody response to that seen in 18- to 25-year olds.