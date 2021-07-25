UAE: 51,073 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's vaccines highly effective against the Delta coronavirus variant, a study found.
The UAE has administered 51,073 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 51,073 #19 24 .. 16,495,917.#__ # pic.twitter.com/HdZeMhKezo— (@wamnews) July 25, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 166.7 per 100 people.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has adopted a new Covid safety protocol that restricts the entry of unvaccinated people to its centres.
As on Sunday, August 1, non-staff members will need to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to gain entry to the ICA centres. Unvaccinated customers would need to furnish a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued no more than 48 hours prior.
Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds, paving the way for it to become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the bloc.
The use of the vaccine, branded Spikevax, will be the same in adolescents as in people above 18 years, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding the vaccine produced a comparable antibody response to that seen in 18- to 25-year olds.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 51,073 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's vaccines highly effective... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK minister apologises for urging...
Tens of thousands in Britain have died from the virus and many are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: How UAE residents are managing job loss,...
With mental health issues on the rise, Khaleej Times spoke to three... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,528 cases, 1,491 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Meet abra drivers ferrying riders for less than...
These wooden boats have served as the oldest form of transport in the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: How UAE residents are managing job loss,...
With mental health issues on the rise, Khaleej Times spoke to three... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tailgating among top causes of accidents...
The 999 hotline received 37,422 calls during the holiday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a ... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed