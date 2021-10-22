UAE: 50,484 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.

The UAE has administered 50,484 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to211.06 per 100 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to prioritise vaccination for health workers in the light of its new paper estimating that 115,000 died from coronavirus between January 2020 and May 2021.

Although data from 119 countries suggests that, on average, two in five health workers globally are fully vaccinated, there are nonetheless huge differences across regions and economic groups said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Thursday.

For example, WHO’s data shows that less than one in ten health workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated, while more than 80 per cent of health workers are fully vaccinated in most high-income countries. According to the International Council of Nurses (ICN), WHO governments had informed of less than 7,000 Covid-related healthcare worker deaths during that period.

Meanwhile, as India breached the landmark of administering one billion Covid vaccine doses, the experts around the globe are positive about the country’s economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth...Positive activities are accelerating in every field with increasing coverage of the vaccine,” Modi said during his address to the nation.

Modi noted that the agriculture sector kept India’s economy “firmly in place” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, food grains are being procured at a record level. The money is going directly into the bank account of the farmers,” he said.