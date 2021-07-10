UAE: 50,411 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Residents can now take the booster shot six months after their second dose.
The UAE has administered 50,411 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.9 million.
# 50,411 #19 24 15,915,717 .#__ # pic.twitter.com/zaroTHpVBJ— (@wamnews) July 10, 2021
This takes the rate of doses to 160.2 per 100 people.
According to the Department of Health (DoH) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), residents can take the booster shot six months after their second dose. They can choose between Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm. Authorities have advised residents to take one Pfizer shot only as a booster.
Vaccinated UAE residents are increasingly travelling abroad for holidays.
“Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have been open for some time and with clear regulations, which offer quarantine-free travel, and direct flights,” Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, told Khaleej Times.
The top 10 most booked international travel destinations from the UAE, with dnata Travel, include the Maldives, Seychelles, Turkey, Greece, Tanzania, Russia, USA, Georgia, Italy and Cyprus.
On the international front, Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said. AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's jab are the other vaccines that have been approved for use in the Kingdom.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,411 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Residents can now take the booster shot six months after their second ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO likely to take decision on...
Decision expected to come in the first week of August. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from 2 more countries
The decision will go into effect from July 11. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 3 months in jail for driving without...
The same penalties apply to those driving with a licence that does... READ MORE
-
News
UAE staycations still a top option even as world...
Dubai is expected to record an average of 52 per cent occupancy this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light