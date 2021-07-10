UAE: 50,411 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Residents can now take the booster shot six months after their second dose.

The UAE has administered 50,411 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 160.2 per 100 people.

According to the Department of Health (DoH) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), residents can take the booster shot six months after their second dose. They can choose between Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm. Authorities have advised residents to take one Pfizer shot only as a booster.

Vaccinated UAE residents are increasingly travelling abroad for holidays.

“Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have been open for some time and with clear regulations, which offer quarantine-free travel, and direct flights,” Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, told Khaleej Times.

The top 10 most booked international travel destinations from the UAE, with dnata Travel, include the Maldives, Seychelles, Turkey, Greece, Tanzania, Russia, USA, Georgia, Italy and Cyprus.

On the international front, Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said. AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's jab are the other vaccines that have been approved for use in the Kingdom.