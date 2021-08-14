UAE: 50,178 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
UAE has administered 17,363,341 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date
The UAE has administered 50,178 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 175.56 per 100 people.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.
Effective Sunday, August 15, those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 7.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, August 15. Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.
When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.
