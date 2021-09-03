Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,057 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 3, 2021
AFP

The total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million.


The UAE has administered 50,057 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 185.5 per 100 people.

Covid-vaccinated tourists flying to Abu Dhabi from any destination will not need to quarantine from Sunday, September 5, it was announced on Thursday.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a special protocol for tourists who have received a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation. This applies to those aged 16 years and above.

Before travelling, vaccinated tourists must verify their vaccination certificate via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website or app.

Job-seekers in the UAE are voluntarily sharing details of their vaccination status in their resumes when applying for jobs.

Though it’s not mandatory for the UAE residents to get the vaccination, both public and private sectors encourage their employees to get Covid-19 jabs in the wider interest of public safety.

HR executives say that employers are not insisting on prospective candidates listing their vaccination status on resumes but are keen to know the status of the employee.




