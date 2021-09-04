Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 49,919 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 4, 2021
Reuters

Job-seekers are voluntarily sharing details of their vaccination status when applying for jobs.


The UAE has administered 49,919 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 186.09 per 100 people.



>> UAE: Action to be taken against public school teachers refusing to take Covid jabs

Job-seekers in the UAE are voluntarily sharing details of their vaccination status in their resumes when applying for jobs.

Though it’s not mandatory for the UAE residents to get the vaccination, both public and private sectors encourage their employees to get Covid-19 jabs in the wider interest of public safety.




