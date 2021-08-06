UAE: 49,079 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 17 million.

The UAE has administered 49,079 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 172.26 per 100 people.

Moderna said Thursday that protection from its Covid-19 vaccine remained strong for at least six months, and the variant-specific boosters shot it is testing generated a "robust" antibody response to Delta.

In a final analysis from its Phase 3, or final stage, clinical trial, Moderna's Covid vaccine showed 93 per cent efficacy at six months following the second dose.

Meanwhile, Global cooperation is crucial in accelerating the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation said at an international forum hosted by China.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during the first meeting of the International Forum on Covid-19 Vaccine Cooperation, noted the UAE is determined to ensure rapid distribution of vaccines and boost global immunity.

According to Our World in Data website’s stats on Friday afternoon, 29.6 per cent of the world population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 15.2 per cent is fully vaccinated.