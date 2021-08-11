UAE: 48,318 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
UAE has administered 17.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date.
The UAE has administered 48,318 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 174.37 per 100 people.
The UAE has administered 17,245,815 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, authorities announced.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder for residents regarding allowing entry into a number of public places only for those vaccinated, effective from Friday, August 20, 2021. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the committee said that there is less than 10 days to go before entry to some public places in Abu Dhabi is allowed only for those vaccinated.
Meanwhile, two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said on Wednesday.
Developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said. After conducting trials in mice, the first phase of human trials should start by the end of this year, pending approval from the food and drug regulator, she said.
The #UAE has administered 17,245,815 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 11, 2021
Official data released on Wednesday, Aug 11, said 48,318 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 174.37 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/Eu3hcWxP7F
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 48,318 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
UAE has administered 17.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Expired visas of some residents extended...
Many residents whose visas had expired have been granted the... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai: Emirates to increase flights to 29 cities...
Dubai carrier boosting connectivity on European, American and African ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,287 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6...
The new cases were detected through 318,383 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Expired visas of some residents extended...
Many residents whose visas had expired have been granted the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian wins $1 million in lucky draw after ...
Sabu Alamittath, 57, is an air traffic engineer at the Dubai Airports. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 minors get pardon for overstay fines of...
The boys flew home to their mum in Kerala, India, late Tuesday night. READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi