UAE: 48,318 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 48,318 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

This takes the rate of doses to 174.37 per 100 people.

The UAE has administered 17,245,815 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, authorities announced.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder for residents regarding allowing entry into a number of public places only for those vaccinated, effective from Friday, August 20, 2021. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the committee said that there is less than 10 days to go before entry to some public places in Abu Dhabi is allowed only for those vaccinated.

Meanwhile, two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said on Wednesday.

Developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said. After conducting trials in mice, the first phase of human trials should start by the end of this year, pending approval from the food and drug regulator, she said.