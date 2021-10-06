Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 47,154 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 6, 2021
AFP

Over 85.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

The UAE has administered 47,154 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 205.46 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid in Abu Dhabi: Schools to relax rules based on student vaccination rates

Residents and citizens in Dubai can now receive Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots if they fall into certain designated categories, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Tuesday.

The Covid booster dose for the Pfizer vaccine can be taken six months after the second dose, it said.

People aged 60 years old and above; patients in a long-term care setting, aged 18 and above; and those aged 50-59 with chronic diseases will be eligible for the shot.




