UAE: 44,389 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 86 million PCR tests have been administered in the country so far.
The UAE has administered 44,389 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 206.35 per 100 people.
>> Covid-19: UK to offer extra shots to trial participants for travel
Authorities in the UAE have approved the emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also announced on Tuesday that it has started administering booster Pfizer shots for some categories of residents.
Announcing the eligibility criteria, health officials said that the booster shots will be given six months after the second dose.
Those who have taken Pfizer or Sputnik jabs after being vaccinated with Sinopharm are not eligible for the booster shots.
