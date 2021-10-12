UAE: 44,228 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 20.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
The UAE has administered 44,228 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 207.76 per 100 people.
An Indian expert committee on Covid-19 has given emergency use approval to Covaxin for children in the 2-18 group, it was announced on Tuesday.
“After detailed deliberation the subject expert committee recommended for grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of two to 18 for restricted use in emergency situation,” said a statement by the official panel. The vaccines will be administered in two doses with a gap of 20 days in between.
Russia registered a new record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as it faced a rapid surge of the contagion amid laggard vaccination rates.
The country has continuously registered new coronavirus mortality records this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new confirmed cases Tuesday.
In total, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 218,345 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe. The state statistics agency Rosstat that also counts deaths where the virus wasn’t considered the main cause has reported a much higher total — about 418,000 deaths of people with Covid-19.
