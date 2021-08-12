UAE: 42,503 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has administered 17,288,318 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date.
The UAE has administered 42,503 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 174.80 per 100 people.
The UAE has administered 17,288,318 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, authorities announced.
Sialkot international airport has introduced the much awaited Rapid PCR test facility for passengers flying from Pakistan to the UAE.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday said that the Rapid PCR test facility will be available from August 12, 2021, for passengers flying to Dubai.
Meanwhile, the Philippines has received 100,000 doses of the UAE-made Covid-19 vaccine ‘Hayat-Vax’. The life-saving vaccine donated by the UAE government arrived in Manila on Wednesday.
Hayat — which means ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.
The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of the Hayat-Vax, which is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine from China. The jab will be administered to people aged 18 and above, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.
