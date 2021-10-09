UAE: 40,771 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 20.4 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

The UAE has administered 40,771 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 206.77 per 100 people.

Australia was bracing for more Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus.

Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70 per cent of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated.

India logged 19,740 new Covid-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the country’s active caseload now stands at 236,643, which is the lowest in 206 days. The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 9.39 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched the Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022 (the Strategy) to help bring an end to what has become a two-track pandemic: people in poorer countries continue to be at risk while those in richer countries with high vaccination rates enjoy much greater protection.

WHO had set a target to vaccinate 10 per cent of every country, economy and territory by the end of September but by that date 56 countries had not been able to do so, the vast majority of these are countries in Africa and the Middle East.