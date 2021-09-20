UAE: 40,697 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi residents are racing against the clock to get the Covid-19 booster shot.

The UAE has administered 40,697 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 197.03 per 100 people.

Authorities had earlier announced that a booster shot was mandatory for Covid-vaccinated residents who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab more than six months ago.

A 30-day grace period was granted until Monday, September 20, allowing residents to maintain a green status on the AlHosn app until they received their booster dose.

Conducted by the University of Southern California, the research — published in PLOS Journal — highlights the positive mental health effects in people who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Arun Kumar K, specialist psychiatrist at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai, said that those who are vaccinated may worry less about getting infected and become more active by pursuing social interactions as well as work and travel options.

“The study conducted on 8,003 individuals in the US showed reduced mental distress on receiving the vaccine, though they do not attribute it to direct effects of the vaccine,” he said.