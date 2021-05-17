- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 38,706 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
On Monday, Dubai announced that it would open up events and venues to residents and visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
The UAE has administered 38,706 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.48 million. This takes the rate of doses to 116.17 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for Covid vaccinated foreign visitors
Authorities in Dubai announced on Monday that it would open up events and venues to residents and visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
The new protocols cover live entertainment and activities, concerts and events, weddings, bars, and sports events.
News that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use for those aged 12 to 15 years in the UAE has several parents rushing to get their children vaccinated before the summer break.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Britain yet to decide on Pfizer offer to vaccinate Olympians
Several families have been making calls to health authorities since Sunday morning to seek an appointment and understand the procedure to help their wards get the jab.
Schools in the UAE have also expressed their keenness to host vaccination drives for their students on campus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 38,706 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
On Monday, Dubai announced that it would open up events and venues to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE likely to see curbs removed before Expo 2020: ...
Dubai on Monday announced revised safety protocols, lifting some... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India needs to fight Covid unitedly: Dr Devi...
Centralised procurement of vaccines is the best way to ensure equity... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases dip to record...
Overall, this month has seen a significant decrease in cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE likely to see curbs removed before Expo 2020: ...
Dubai on Monday announced revised safety protocols, lifting some... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Visitors to Dubai increase 10-fold in 8...
The number of visitors to the emirate increased tenfold between July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai revises Covid safety measures for events,...
Capacity at hotels, restaurants increased. READ MORE
-
News
KT Impact: 49 duped workers in UAE get new jobs
More than 20 companies came forward to offer support to the... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE