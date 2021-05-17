UAE: 38,706 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

On Monday, Dubai announced that it would open up events and venues to residents and visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The UAE has administered 38,706 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.48 million. This takes the rate of doses to 116.17 per 100 people.

The new protocols cover live entertainment and activities, concerts and events, weddings, bars, and sports events.

News that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use for those aged 12 to 15 years in the UAE has several parents rushing to get their children vaccinated before the summer break.

Several families have been making calls to health authorities since Sunday morning to seek an appointment and understand the procedure to help their wards get the jab.

Schools in the UAE have also expressed their keenness to host vaccination drives for their students on campus.