UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.
The UAE has administered 35,406 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 210.32 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings announced
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday directed authorities in the emirate to reopen all public parks in residential areas.
Parks across the city were shuttered last year in order to carry out sterilisation as well as maintenance works, the Sharjah Municipality had announced at the time. The authority had said the move was in line with measures being taken in the city to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The UAE's exemplary response to the pandemic has allowed the country to gradually ease restrictions and return life to normal. On Tuesday, authorities issued revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, raising the capacity to 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, Canadian parliamentarians will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said Tuesday night.
“Effective Monday, November 22, 2021, individuals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons Precinct,” he said in a statement.
The new requirement will apply to members of the House and their staff, but also to office workers, journalists, contractors and consultants. The directive comes about a month after an election campaign in which mandatory vaccinations were hotly debated.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Public parks in residential areas...
Authorities had closed them last year as part of precautionary... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 112 Covid-19 cases, 138...
Over 89.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO: Europe the only region with rise in Covid-19 ...
There has been a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler shares hope for a...
They met at the UAE pavilion at the mega fair READ MORE
-
News
Two-year-old Indian expat wins $1 million Dubai...
Two others to drive away with luxury motorbike READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end