UAE: 31,923 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Over 20.2 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the UAE

The UAE has administered 31,923 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 204.53 per 100 people.

>> Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from UAE to UK starts from Monday

Fully vaccinated travellers from the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and 14 other countries arriving in England from 4am UK time on Monday will not need to undergo a quarantine period, according to new rules that simplify testing and other arrangements for international travel.

The rules stipulate that the fully vaccinated travellers will neither need to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test, nor a Day 8 test, nor quarantine at home or in the place they would stay for 10 days after arriving in England.

But such travellers would still need to book and take a Day 2 test to be taken after arrival in England and complete a passenger locator form.

Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are the other countries that feature in the list.

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Monday abandoned its strategy of eliminating coronavirus, easing some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in its biggest city Auckland, and will instead look to live with the virus while controlling its spread.

The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.

"With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Ardern told a news conference.

"This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time. Our Delta outbreak has accelerated this transition. Vaccines will support it," she said.

Health authorities reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number in the current outbreak to 1,357. The majority of the cases are in Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.