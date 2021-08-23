UAE: 29,480 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Federal government employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days

The UAE has administered 29,480 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.72 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 179.25 per 100 people.

Federal government employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days, it was announced on Sunday. Previously, unvaccinated federal government staff were required to take the PCR tests every seven days.

Meanwhile, students aged 12 and above who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every week for in-person learning, it was announced on Sunday.

Vaccinated students aged 12 and above; and unvaccinated ones under 12 will need to undergo a PCR test every month. These came as authorities in the UAE announced a Covid-19 vaccination and PCR testing protocol for students of schools and colleges.