UAE: 29,400 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

School in Dubai will host a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for students, parents

The UAE has administered 29,400 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 208.06 per 100 people.

A school in Dubai will host a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for students aged 12 and above across the country, as well as their parents.

Eligible students and parents, along with Gems group teachers and employees, can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Gems Al Barsha National School on October 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, an Indian expert committee on Covid-19 has given emergency use approval to Covaxin for children in the 2-18 group, it was announced on Tuesday.

“After detailed deliberation the subject expert committee recommended for grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of two to 18 for restricted use in emergency situation,” said a statement by the official panel. The vaccines will be administered in two doses with a gap of 20 days in between.