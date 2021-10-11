UAE: 29,277 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 20.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far
The UAE has administered 29,277 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 207.32 per 100 people.
Egypt’s public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused Covid-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.
It said the vaccines had been allocated to the health directorate in the city of Minya, about 220km south of Cairo, where 18,400 vaccine packages with a value of more than 5 million Egyptian pounds ($319,000) were found to be missing.
Meanwhile, cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed on Saturday.
In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety.
