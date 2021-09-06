UAE: 28,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Travellers are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The UAE has administered 28,837 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 28,837 #19 24 .. 18,455,348.#__ # pic.twitter.com/ptsDOwWWz5— (@wamnews) September 6, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 186.6 per 100 people.
Abu Dhabi residents, who previously had to isolate for 10 days and undergo numerous PCR tests, have hailed the Capital’s recent decision to lift quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers.
Travellers are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a green list country. Unvaccinated travellers from destinations that are not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days.
Britain’s government has confirmed that it plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large-scale gatherings from next month.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday that officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of September, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two Covid-19 vaccine doses.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: Travellers who took Sinopharm...
On August 1, the Kingdom reopened its borders to international... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai: Emirates handles over 1.2 million...
Airline handled 3 times more passengers in July and August this year... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 500,000 medical consultations done virtually ...
The audio and video consultations allowed Seha's physicians to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Free Alhosn app access for Etisalat mobile...
App usage will not consume customers’ data allowance READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
-
News
No cash counters, staff: AI-powered store opens...
The store is equipped with 97 cameras that track every single product READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced