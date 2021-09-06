UAE: 28,837 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Travellers are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The UAE has administered 28,837 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 186.6 per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi residents, who previously had to isolate for 10 days and undergo numerous PCR tests, have hailed the Capital’s recent decision to lift quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers.

Travellers are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a green list country. Unvaccinated travellers from destinations that are not on the green list must quarantine for 10 days.

Britain’s government has confirmed that it plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large-scale gatherings from next month.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday that officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of September, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two Covid-19 vaccine doses.