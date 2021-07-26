UAE: 28,252 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Pakistan made vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel

The UAE has administered 28,252 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.5 million. This takes the rate of doses to 167.07 per 100 people.

Starting August 1, Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said on Sunday.

Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said. All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that a Covid-19 vaccination certificate is now mandatory for domestic air travel, and urged the public to get vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any inconvenience.