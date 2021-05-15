UAE: 2,683 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Doctors in the country have urged parents to get their children vaccinated now that the Pfizer-BioNTech jab has been approved for those aged 12 to 15 years.

The UAE has administered 2,683 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.44 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.75 per 100 people.

Medical experts in the UAE have urged parents to get their children vaccinated after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those in the 12 to 15 age group.

Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also endorsed the use of the vaccine in the same age group.

Over in the US, the CDC's announcement lifting most restrictions for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has left people in a state of confusion.

The authority's recommendations are non-binding, and actual policy is left for the relevant local authorities or employers to decide.

However, many are reluctant to let go of safety measures in the world's hardest-hit country, where more than 580,000 have lost their lives to the virus.