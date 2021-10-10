UAE: 25,314 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 20.47 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
The UAE has administered 25, 314 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.47 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 207.02 per 100 people.
Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90 per cent of its adult population.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission. The new rules take effect on Monday.
Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.
There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August. Although the march was authorised, several hundred people broke off from the main column and tried to march on parliament.
