UAE: 24x7 toll-free hotline to answer queries about Covid tests, rules

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 15, 2021

The helpline will also offer mental health support.


The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved expanding the scope of the Istijaba emergency call centre to provide all information related to the pandemic in the emirate through a unified and dedicated communications channel operating 24/7.

The call centre is available via the toll-free number 800 1717 (or +971 800 1717 when calling from outside the UAE).

The hotline will respond to queries related to Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, the emirate’s quarantine and isolation process, and precautionary measures.

It will also offer mental health support, as well as clarify any queries regarding procedures to enter Abu Dhabi, safe entry into public places, and Alhosn app for all users in the UAE.

Last year, the Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi announced that healthcare facilities in the Capital would be able to coordinate and exchange resources more efficiently with the recently-added features of the Istijaba e-system.

The system was put in place in 2019 to gather information on healthcare resources in the emirate and create a solid database of information.

It provides real-time reports on healthcare, including the occupancy rates of beds in health facilities and the availability of medical specialities, which contributes to ensuring that appropriate action is taken when emergencies arise.




