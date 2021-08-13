UAE: 24,845 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Authorities in Dubai have increased operational capacity at hotels, restaurants and cafes.

The UAE has administered 24,845 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 175.05 per 100 people.

The UAE has administered 17,313,163 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date, authorities announced.

Authorities in Dubai have increased operational capacity at hotels, restaurants and cafes and wedding and event halls. Effective from Thursday, August 12, hotels can operate at full capacity, according to a circular issued by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to hospitality sector stakeholders.

Restaurants and cafes can operate at 80 per cent capacity, with social distance between tables reduced from two to 1.5 metres. Eateries can operate according to pre-Covid business hours, while complying with permits and guidelines issued by the department. They are allowed to extend entertainment activities until 3am.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based carrier, Emirates, issued rules for travel from the United Kingdom in a fresh update on Friday.

All passengers travelling to Dubai from the UK must hold a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure - the certificate must be a Reverse TranscriptionPolymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) test.