UAE: 24,747 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 9, 2021
Reuters

Events and exhibitions in the country are open only to fully vaccinated residents.


The UAE has administered 24,747 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.13 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 173.28 per 100 people.

Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, it was announced on Sunday. Not more than six months should have passed since the second dose was administered.

Scientists have discovered human antibodies that can neutralise several different coronaviruses and pave the way for a pan-coronavirus vaccine, it was reported on Sunday.

These antibodies have been detected in some people who have recovered from Covid-19, said the team at University of Washington.




