UAE: 2,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Vaccinated football fans are all set to enjoy the 2020-2021 season of the President’s Cup on Sunday evening.

The UAE has administered 2,406 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.45 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.78 per 100 people.

In a first for the country since the pandemic, fans who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed back into the stadium at a maximum of 30 percent capacity.

Covid vaccine passports are the only way to restart mass international travel, according to the CEO of Dubai Airports.

“I don’t think there is an alternative,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, told the BBC.

Meanwhile, a leading UK scientist has said that the vaccines being administered to protect against Covid-19 are "almost certainly less effective" against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India.

But he reiterated that there is no evidence so far of increased severity of illness or that the particular mutation of the coronavirus evades the vaccine.