- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 2,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Vaccinated football fans are all set to enjoy the 2020-2021 season of the President’s Cup on Sunday evening.
The UAE has administered 2,406 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.45 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.78 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid: 3 times countries hosted events for the fully vaccinated only
Vaccinated football fans are all set to enjoy the 2020-2021 season of the President’s Cup on Sunday evening.
In a first for the country since the pandemic, fans who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed back into the stadium at a maximum of 30 percent capacity.
Covid vaccine passports are the only way to restart mass international travel, according to the CEO of Dubai Airports.
“I don’t think there is an alternative,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, told the BBC.
Meanwhile, a leading UK scientist has said that the vaccines being administered to protect against Covid-19 are "almost certainly less effective" against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India.
But he reiterated that there is no evidence so far of increased severity of illness or that the particular mutation of the coronavirus evades the vaccine.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 ...
Vaccinated football fans are all set to enjoy the 2020-2021 season of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE football fans back in stadium after a year:...
All precautionary measures will be taken into consideration. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
News
ATM: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes everyone to Dubai
About 62 countries are taking part in the biggest tourism event of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to shut schools from Wednesday
The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted ... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued