UAE: 23,199 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.
The UAE has administered 23,199 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 209.55 per 100 people.
>> This is the beginning of the end of Covid pandemic in UAE, says doctor
>> Covid-19: Asian nations rushing to place orders for new antiviral pill
Fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus.
The city-state initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, as well as with lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing. But with more than 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.
They opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany in September, and will expand the scheme from Tuesday to eight more countries — namely, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Queensland state announced plans on Monday to open up to vaccinated travellers, ending the status it has enjoyed throughout the pandemic of remaining virtually free of Covid-19.
Queensland and Western Australia have been among the states most successful in keeping Covid-19 out, and they also were among the most reluctant to relax their strict border controls after the highly contagious delta variant took hold in New South Wales state in June and spread through Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
Queensland authorities warned infection rates would rise and remain high for months.
“For almost 600 days for nearly two years we have kept the virus out of Queensland,” Treasurer Cameron Dick said. “Those days will soon come to an end. This will be the end of the zero Covid for Queensland.”
