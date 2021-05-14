UAE: 23,115 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 11.44 million.

The UAE has administered 23,115 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.44 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.73 per 100 people.

On Thursday, the UAE approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children in the 12-15 years age group. Medical authorities said the decision was based on the outcomes of successful clinical trials and strict assessments. The reform follows the UAE’s decision to approve the use of the coronavirus vaccine for teenagers aged 16 and above in January. The UAE also aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of 2021. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently cleared for use in adolescents between 12 and 15 in the US after a trial showed it was safe and 100 per cent effective.

The #UAE has administered 11,445,680 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.



Official data released on Friday, May 14, said 23,115 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 115.73per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/My46INAzof — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 14, 2021

It was also announced on Thursday that a safe travel corridor to Seychelles as the country eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery. Seychelles is the third country after Bahrain and Serbia to have air corridors, the ministry said. Starting May 13, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel procedures of vaccinated individuals holding valid certificates issued by relevant health authorities.

In India, the first dose of the imported Sputnik V, the Covid vaccine, was administered in Hyderabad, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced on Friday. The Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, granted regulatory clearance for the drug on Thursday. The first lot of 150,000 vaccines of the Russian drug arrived on May 1, but 100 samples had to be sent to the Kasauli lab for approval.