UAE: 22,763 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 2.3 million residents in Dubai have received the Covid-19 vaccine, a top official said on June 12.
The UAE has administered 22,763 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 139.6 per 100 people.
The Emirate is well on track to complete its target of vaccinating 100 per cent of eligible residents by the end of this year.
In an interview with Dubai TV, Dr Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, deputy director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said 83 per cent of the target groups have received at least one dose. About 64 per cent have taken both, he said.
Only about 20 per cent of the target groups are yet to receive the vaccine, said Dr Alawi.
These stats are on par with the overall UAE success rate in administering the vaccine.
People living in Abu Dhabi on expired residency or entry visas, including expired visit visas, can now also receive free Covid-19 vaccines.
“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved providing free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone who has an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic,” the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office tweeted.
The announcement was made in English, Hindi and Tagalog languages to reach out to the maximum population in the emirate.
