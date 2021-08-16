UAE: 22,330 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.

The UAE has administered 22,330 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 175.5 per 100 people.

A booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose of a Covid vaccine in order to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, according to authorities in Abu Dhabi.

A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken their second dose more than 6 months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.

The update comes as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday confirmed the entry process for public places — which will be limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists effective Friday, August 20.

The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.

The Canadian government will soon require all air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday that includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers.

“As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated. The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers. This includes all commercial air travellers,” his office said in a statement.

France announced this week that it will require people have a special virus pass before they can travel by plane, train or bus across the country.

The Canadian government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.