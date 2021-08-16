UAE: 22,330 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.
The UAE has administered 22,330 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 22,330 #19 24 .. 17,398,458.#__ # pic.twitter.com/213ZFob6MD— (@wamnews) August 16, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 175.5 per 100 people.
A booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose of a Covid vaccine in order to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, according to authorities in Abu Dhabi.
A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken their second dose more than 6 months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.
Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.
The update comes as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday confirmed the entry process for public places — which will be limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists effective Friday, August 20.
The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.
The Canadian government will soon require all air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday that includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers.
“As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated. The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers. This includes all commercial air travellers,” his office said in a statement.
France announced this week that it will require people have a special virus pass before they can travel by plane, train or bus across the country.
The Canadian government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 22,330 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,109 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 249,792 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for select UAE flights: Who can apply
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights: One-way ticket costs Dh2,000
Air travel between the two countries recently resumed, following the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors perform open heart surgery on 10-...
The procedure ranks 10 on a scale of 15 that measures surgery... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for select UAE flights: Who can apply
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: What to do if you spot a dangerous animal...
Emergency reports can be made on 999, the police said. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?