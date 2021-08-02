UAE: 21,025 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm jab.

The UAE has administered 21,025 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.83 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 170.19 per 100 people.

Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm vaccine jabs, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

The ministry on Monday announced that the approval of the emergency registration of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children comes after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations.

All school staff and students aged 16 years and over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to, and continue, face-to-face learning in Abu Dhabi.

Those not eligible to get the vaccine are exempted from the requirement, provided they have official sanction.

Meanwhile, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy.