UAE: 20,526 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
The UAE has administered 20,526 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 211.53 per 100 people.
For three days in a row, the UAE’s daily tally of Covid cases did not go beyond 100.
Thanks to the vision for recovery set by the country’s leaders, a robust vaccination campaign and the public’s commitment to safety rules, the Covid-19 situation has been under control. The UAE reported 94 cases on Sunday, 84 on Saturday and 88 on Friday.
The "delta plus" variant is a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month. It has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.
Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY.4.2. — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, UK officials said this variant makes up 6 per cent of all analyzed Covid-19 cases in the country and is "on an increasing trajectory."
The #UAE has administered 20,921,016 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 25, 2021
Official data released on Monday, Oct 25, said 20,526 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 211.53 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/emntZDBBZZ
