UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 rules

Dubai Municipality has closed down two outlets and issued warning to 27 others for not adhering to Covid-19 safety measures in its latest inspection drive.

In total, it inspected 2,384 establishments to monitor precautionary measures related to environment and food health.

One salon was closed down in Al Karama due to overcrowding and violating personal hygiene practices. While a laundry shop in Naif was closed for violating health and personal hygiene practices.

Dubai Municipality strengthened its inspection campaigns during Ramadan to ensure the commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98 per cent.

