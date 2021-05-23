Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 new drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing centres launched

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 23, 2021

No prior appointment needed to get tests done.


A UAE healthcare group has launched two drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing centres. The facilities have come up in Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and Aster Clinic, Ajman.

The facilities can conduct up to 200 PCR tests a day. The testing process takes around 10 minutes, with results being made available in 24 hours, Aster said in a Press statement.

No prior appointments are required for getting the tests done at the facilities that are open from 8am to 8pm.

"“The drive-through centres are … convenient and safe for the visitors, as they don’t have to leave their cars for the test," the group said.

How it works

On reaching the drive-through centres, visitors will receive a UHID number via the QR code scanner placed at the entrance. Visitors then have to present their Emirates ID or passport at the drive-in counter and make the payment.

They then drive to the next counter for sample collection.




