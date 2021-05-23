- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 2 new drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing centres launched
No prior appointment needed to get tests done.
A UAE healthcare group has launched two drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing centres. The facilities have come up in Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and Aster Clinic, Ajman.
The facilities can conduct up to 200 PCR tests a day. The testing process takes around 10 minutes, with results being made available in 24 hours, Aster said in a Press statement.
No prior appointments are required for getting the tests done at the facilities that are open from 8am to 8pm.
"“The drive-through centres are … convenient and safe for the visitors, as they don’t have to leave their cars for the test," the group said.
How it works
On reaching the drive-through centres, visitors will receive a UHID number via the QR code scanner placed at the entrance. Visitors then have to present their Emirates ID or passport at the drive-in counter and make the payment.
They then drive to the next counter for sample collection.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 new drive-through Covid PCR testing...
No prior appointment needed to get tests done. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Booster Sinopharm doses to be ready in a...
The option to book the additional doses will be available soon. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 95 test positive in a day...
Villagers say that the incident has left them struggling to access... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1,000 doses destroyed after fridge turned off to...
The health ministry has come under fire over the incident. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Booster Sinopharm doses to be ready in a...
The option to book the additional doses will be available soon. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Now, more PCR test centres for Pakistan...
All passengers will have to carry negative Covid-19 PCR tests from... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Jail term of driver who ran over, killed...
The cyclist had jumped a red light, and the motorist, who crossed a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 new drive-through Covid PCR testing...
No prior appointment needed to get tests done. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1