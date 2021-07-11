UAE: 18,407 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Vaccinated UAE residents are increasingly travelling abroad for holidays.
The UAE has administered 18,407 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
# 18,407 #19 24 .. 15,934,124. #__ # pic.twitter.com/qIXvNRUNWf— (@wamnews) July 11, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 161.1 per 100 people.
“Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have been open for some time and with clear regulations, which offer quarantine-free travel, and direct flights,” Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, told Khaleej Times.
On the international front, Pakistan has imposed a ban on air travel for people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. In its announcement on Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre said the ban will come into effect from August 1.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation will not be a long drawn process. The decision is expected to come in the first week of August, according to Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech.
