UAE: 16,631 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai to remain closed during the Eid Al Adha holidays
The UAE has administered 16,631 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.3 million. This takes the rate of doses to 165.4 per 100 people.
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai will remain closed from July 19 to July 21 during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said Saturday.
The Al Garhoud Centre will be open from 8am to 8pm from July 22 to July 24, while the Uptown Mirdiff Centre will be open on July 22 from 8am to 8pm, said the authority.
On July 23 and July 24, the Mirdiff centre will be open from 8am to 4pm, it added.
On the international front, France will allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine named Covishield into the country starting Sunday.
At the same time, France is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals, according to a statement from the prime minister on Saturday.
