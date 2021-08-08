UAE: 15,649 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 17.11 million.
The UAE has administered 15,649 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.11 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 173.03 per 100 people.
>> Covid-19: UAE makes push for vaccination for all
Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August to 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
Residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are one of the 10 categories of expats allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda.
A safety circular issued on Thursday by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that for this category, both doses of the vaccine must have been taken in the UAE.
