UAE: 15,616 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.

The UAE has administered 15,616 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 209.31 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Melbourne to ease world’s longest lockdowns

>> UAE has begun a new phase in recovery from Covid-19: Sheikh Mansoor

Schools in Abu Dhabi have been reminded that requiring the vaccination of students below the age of 16 is 'strictly prohibited'.

This comes as the emirate’s Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) issued a policy for the implementation of the Blue Schools Initiative. The recently approved initiative allows all schools in the Capital to relax measures and return to normal operations based on student vaccination rates.

The new Adek policy provides a comprehensive framework for the initiative — including a guide on the formula used to calculate vaccination rates and how privileges will be applied to schools. It also highlights mandates on anti-discrimination policies, keeping unvaccinated students in mind.

On the other hand, sports fans in Saudi Arabia can rejoice, as they will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country’s ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease Covid-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.