UAE: 128,858 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 12.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UAE to date.
The UAE has administered 128,858 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12.29 million. This takes the rate of doses to 124.31 per 100 people.
Covid vaccine developer AstraZeneca has praised the UAE’s vaccination rollout programme by highlighting the work done by health authorities to make the jabs available as soon as possible.
Over 12.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UAE to date, with a distribution rate of over 124 doses per 100 people.
Fully-vaccinated expats stuck in India have made an urgent plea to UAE authorities to let them return.
With the flight ban now extended to June 14 and charter flights (the only option to return to the UAE) from India restricted, vaccinated residents have appealed to UAE authorities to allow them to return.
Meanwhile, Bahrain has called on citizens and residents to register for and take the booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
On Monday, the country reported 28 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.
