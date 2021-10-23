UAE: 12,376 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.
The UAE has administered 12,376 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 211.18 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Vietnam plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors in late November, authorities said, as the country looks to reboot its tourism industry after almost two years of closure.
Phu Quoc, which lies around 10km (six miles) off Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, boasts white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters, as well as mountains and thick jungle.
It attracted around 670,000 visitors and earned more than $18 billion dollars from international arrivals in 2019, with authorities hoping to turn it into a tourist mecca in the style of Thailand’s Phuket or Indonesia’s Bali.
From November 20, “charter flights” for international travellers with vaccine passports will be welcomed to the island, the government said late Friday.
Meanwhile, Covid booster shots can significantly reduce viral loads, a recent study in Israel revealed after analysing samples from 11,000 people infected with the Covid Delta variant.
Elaborating on the study, Dr Satyam Parmar, head of pathology department at RAK Hospital, said: “Data shows that viral load in vaccinated people is much lower compared to the unvaccinated, which means even if they get the infection, the transmission will be minimal. A booster dose further helps in lessening the load.”
Talking about the need for a booster dose, Dr Parmar said: “There are three key reasons which demand a booster dose. The first, if you didn’t respond adequately to the first two doses, second if you come under the category of immuno-compromised, and also when, over time, the immunity achieved as a result of the vaccine wanes off. We now know that the protection attained through vaccination starts to weaken with time. Depending on the type of vaccine, it can last anywhere from 7-12 months.”
The #UAE has administered 20,887,014 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 23, 2021
Official data released on Saturday, Oct 23, said 12,376 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 211.18 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/eR0LQsx0Ne
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 12,376 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: What you need to know about the 'delta...
Cases of the strain are 'on an increasing trajectory,' warn UK... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vietnam to open resort island to...
Phu Quoc, which boasts white sand beaches, mountains and thick... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed approves Hatta Master Development ...
Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international... READ MORE
-
News
EU hails UAE's efforts to strengthen human rights
Country's UNHRC membership shows increasing international presence,... READ MORE
-
News
More UAE-Pakistan flights to be operated soon,...
The official also highlighted how the government helped overseas... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-...
It will be held from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental in Dubai... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end